Coronavirus: Drive-thru test site opens at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA (WFLA) — A drive-through coronavirus testing site has officially opened at Raymond James Stadium.

The site is a collaboration between Hillsborough County, the City of Tampa, and various healthcare agencies including BayCare and Tampa General Hospital.

The county has received 900 test kits thus far and has requested more of the kits to keep the site up and running.

To get tested, residents are required to be pre-screened, pre-registered and meet testing guidelines set by the CDC and Florida Dept. of Health. To pre-register, call the Hillsborough County Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900.

Callers will be asked about their symptoms and recent travel history.

“We really want to test those that potentially have the virus, that are ill, but, we also want to save that test kit for someone that is acutely ill in the hospital. If you use up the test kit because you are not ill, and just want to be tested, that may be a test kit that your friends or loved ones do not have available to them in the coming weeks when they are actually ill,” said Dr. Nathan Waldrep, Chief Medical Officer for BayCare Urgent Care Division

The drive-through site will help speed up testing for COVID-19 in Hillsborough County, which has seen 91 positive cases of the virus as of Tuesday.

The testing site will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

Health officials said test results will likely take five or more days as labs are encountering a backlog.

