1  of  2
Breaking News
Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20 US, Canada closing border amid coronavirus fears

Coronavirus drive-through testing begins at BayCare hospitals

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Cars lined up a half-hour in advance for drive-through COVID-19 testing at many BayCare Health locations on Wednesday morning.

The clinic at the Carillon location was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but started 15 minutes early due to the overwhelming line of cars.

BayCare patients who have been instructed by their doctor to be tested for the virus will be able to be tested without leaving their cars. BayCare warns the service will be limited to only those BayCare patients who meet testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“This will allow us to test more people more efficiently and safely,” BayCare’s Chief Medical Officer Nishant Anand, MD, said. “As state and federal authorities make more testing supplies available, our capacity can increase. BayCare is committed to maximizing what tools we have to serve our communities and we hope to see this concept expand in the future.”

Patients quickly moved through three stations Wednesday morning while remaining in their car. Each patient, if they had not been already, will be tested for routine respiratory viruses as well as COVID-19. BayCare team members wore personal protection equipment to ensure safety for patients, team members, physicians, and the community.

The results of the tests will be communicated to patients after they are processed by a laboratory, which takes two to four days. Positive results will be forwarded to the CDC for confirmation and shared with the Florida Department of Health, per state law.

BayCare announced Tuesday it would be transforming seven BayCare Urgent Care centers across West Central Florida into drive-through testing centers. They will be testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m seven days a week.

The testing locations are as followed:

  • BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon)
    • 900 Carillon Parkway, Suite. 106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716  
  • BayCare Urgent Care (New Port Richey)
    • 4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652    
  • BayCare Urgent Care (Countryside)
    • 3351 N. McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761           
  • BayCare Urgent Care (Tampa)
    • 3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607        
  • BayCare Urgent Care (New Tampa)
    • 17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa, FL 33647          
  • BayCare Urgent Care (Bloomingdale)      
    • 2442 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596      
  • BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City)
    • 36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844      

BayCare is additionally closing several BayCare Laboratory Patient Service Centers to create the resources to staff the testing sites.

Patients can go online to check which BayCare Urgent Care centers and laboratories remain open.

8 On Your Side is speaking with a doctor about the testing sites at 10:30 a.m. and will have more details soon.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team"

Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast"

Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports"

FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL investigates price gouging complaints during COVID-19 outbreak"

Amazon limits shipments to warehouses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amazon limits shipments to warehouses"

3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ

Thumbnail for the video titled "3.17.20 SD Residents Buy in TJ"

Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook giving $1K to its 45K employees"

DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis lays out coronavirus impacts to education in Florida"

Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic: Busch Gardens donates food from closed park to Feeding Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss