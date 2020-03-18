Coronavirus drive-through testing begins at BayCare hospitals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Cars lined up a half-hour in advance for drive-through COVID-19 testing at many BayCare Health locations on Wednesday morning.

The clinic at the Carillon location was supposed to start at 9 a.m. but started 15 minutes early due to the overwhelming line of cars.

BayCare patients who have been instructed by their doctor to be tested for the virus will be able to be tested without leaving their cars. BayCare warns the service will be limited to only those BayCare patients who meet testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

“This will allow us to test more people more efficiently and safely,” BayCare’s Chief Medical Officer Nishant Anand, MD, said. “As state and federal authorities make more testing supplies available, our capacity can increase. BayCare is committed to maximizing what tools we have to serve our communities and we hope to see this concept expand in the future.”

Patients quickly moved through three stations Wednesday morning while remaining in their car. Each patient, if they had not been already, will be tested for routine respiratory viruses as well as COVID-19. BayCare team members wore personal protection equipment to ensure safety for patients, team members, physicians, and the community.









The results of the tests will be communicated to patients after they are processed by a laboratory, which takes two to four days. Positive results will be forwarded to the CDC for confirmation and shared with the Florida Department of Health, per state law.

BayCare announced Tuesday it would be transforming seven BayCare Urgent Care centers across West Central Florida into drive-through testing centers. They will be testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m seven days a week.

The testing locations are as followed:

BayCare Urgent Care (Carillon) 900 Carillon Parkway, Suite. 106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

BayCare Urgent Care (New Port Richey) 4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

BayCare Urgent Care (Countryside) 3351 N. McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761

BayCare Urgent Care (Tampa) 3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607

BayCare Urgent Care (New Tampa) 17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa, FL 33647

BayCare Urgent Care (Bloomingdale) 2442 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596

BayCare Urgent Care (Haines City) 36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844



BayCare is additionally closing several BayCare Laboratory Patient Service Centers to create the resources to staff the testing sites.

Patients can go online to check which BayCare Urgent Care centers and laboratories remain open.

8 On Your Side is speaking with a doctor about the testing sites at 10:30 a.m. and will have more details soon.

