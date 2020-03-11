Coronavirus declared a pandemic by World Health Organization

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The World Health Organization officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director of the WHO, said during a media briefing that the number of COVID-19 cases has increased 13-fold and the number of affected countries has tripled.

“There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, & 4,291 people have lost their lives,” Dr. Tedros said. “Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.”

Dr. Tedros said the WHO is “deeply concerned” by the “alarming levels of spread and severity” as well as the “alarming levels of inaction.”

“We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said. “Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

According to the WHO director, describing the outbreak as a pandemic does not change the organization’s assessment of the threat and does not change what the response should be.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus. And we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time. WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases,” Dr. Tedros said. “We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear.”

