Coronavirus death: Florida resident dies while being quarantined in California

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida resident has died from the coronavirus while being quarantined in another state, our news partners at WESH report.

According to WESH, the mayor of Orange County, Florida announced Friday that someone from his county died while being quarantined in California.

Mayor Jerry Demings told the news outlet the case was related to international travel. He told WESH the person was not in Florida after being exposed to the virus.

The state of Florida has had two coronavirus deaths so far. As of Friday afternoon, there have been 42 Florida residents who have been diagnosed in Florida, including nine in the Tampa Bay area. Five Florida residents are being quarantined in another state. Three non-Florida residents are being quarantined here.

