Coronavirus curfew: Hillsborough emergency group approves county-wide curfew

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted Monday to approve a curfew throughout the county in hopes it will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Commission Chair Les Miller proposed the daily 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew during a group meeting Monday afternoon. The motion eventually passed five to three.

The curfew goes into effect Monday at 9 p.m.

Miller said he proposed the curfew because people are not following the safer-at-home order that’s currently in place in the county.

“From what I’m seeing, people are not paying attention and not observing social distancing,” he said. “They just are not.”

Commissioner Sandra Murman agreed, saying she’s seeing more cars on the road now as people “test the limits” of the order. She says having the curfew work hand-in-hand with the safer-at-home order is a “common-sense approach.”

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister also agreed, saying a curfew sends a louder and more clear message.

“The safer-at-home order, they still feel like they can go out and their movement is not as restricted,” he said.

Melissa Snively, the Hillsborough County School Board chair, said she supports the idea of a curfew but did voice concern that having two orders in place could be confusing for citizens.

