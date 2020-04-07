Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus crisis taking toll on Florida farmers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – Farming is becoming a forgotten business due to the coronavirus.

Normally, around this time of year, farmers in Florida would be shipping out produce to different vendors. But right now, that’s not the case.

Pacific Tomato Growers, which has farms in Wimauma and Palmetto, has been selling 25-pound boxes of tomatoes for $5 so their products don’t go bad.

The deal was so sweet, the Wimauma and Palmetto location have sold out of their boxes of tomatoes for the time being.

A Sarasota County farmer purchased more than a dozen boxes of tomatoes on Monday morning. She tells 8 On Your Side she knows the struggle these tomato farmers are facing first hand.

“It’s affecting us majorly. We are right in the middle of our U-Pick and Commercial season. We employee almost 100 people and they don’t get paid if we aren’t in business,” said Leeann Albritton from Albritton Fruit Farms.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is advising farmers, ranchers, and any other agriculture-related business to apply for the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program. The program will help keep their employees on the payroll during this time.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"

Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms"

Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Morning Forecast"

3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient"

Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing"

bike sales booming

Thumbnail for the video titled "bike sales booming"

two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida"

Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting your Zoom meetings from"Zoom Bombing""

Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa company tracking the spread of COVID-19"

Lowe home gym feature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lowe home gym feature"

Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. motor coaches used for drive-thru food drop-off for families in time for Easter"

COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 test for charge? Family says they were asked to pay $300"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss