1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus curfew: Hillsborough emergency group approves county-wide curfew Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus crisis: Produce industry seeking relief as sales drop

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — When the coronavirus crisis forced restaurants and schools to close, America’s fruit and vegetable growers lost nearly half of their business overnight.

The producers have asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for immediate relief, but like their food, the request doesn’t have a long shelf life.

“There’s nothing you can equate this to, not in the suddenness of it,” said Robert Guenther, the senior vice president of public policy at the United Fresh Produce Association. “To target a sector of the industry so broad-based like it did the food service side is unprecedented.”

Guenther said the closures have had a domino effect along the produce supply chain. Restaurants and schools can’t pay distributors and distributors can’t pay growers. He estimates the result is a $5 billion loss to the industry.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus crisis taking toll on Florida farmers

“With a product like ours, you’ve got to move it,” Guenther said. “Once it’s harvested, it needs to be in the store within a week.”

While the food service industry has had to re-channel its food supply, Guenther said grocery stores are starting to rethink what the demand for produce will be like for the next several months.

“While there was a big surge early on, it’s going to start trending down in the next several months,” he said.

It’s something industry experts, like Cheryl Druehl, an associate professor at George Mason University, are keeping a close eye on.

“I think there’s probably plenty, but the bigger concern is the financial stability of those smaller producers and even some of the large ones as well,” Druehl said.

That’s why the produce industry has presented a plan to the agriculture department, asking for a $5 billion fund to stabilize the market.

More than a hundred members of Congress have endorsed the short-term fix and urge USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue to implement it.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus claims unexpected victim – Florida vegetables

President Donald Trump has said help for the entire agriculture industry is on the way.

“Secretary Perdue will be using all of the tools at his disposal to develop a program, and very quickly, of at least $16 billion to provide relief for farmers, ranchers and producers impacted by the coronavirus,” President Trump said during Friday’s White House coronavirus briefing.

Guenther is hoping for an announcement this week as his industry inches closer to its expiration date.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Number of residents & staff test positive at Florida nursing home"

Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local teacher deploys with National Guard in response to COVID-19"

Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Pandemic: Doctor from Tampa Bay gives inside look at hospital in hard hit New York"

Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Sinai Brooklyn Video Blog"

Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas Co. man set to run bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay"

HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO starts "30 Days of Stronger Together with #TeamHSCO" campaign to help local nonprofit organizations"

Former employees fire back at The Getaway shutdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former employees fire back at The Getaway shutdown"

'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner

Thumbnail for the video titled "'The Getaway' video that leaked went viral, now causing death threats to owner"

COVID-19 having unexpected impact on some aspects of Tampa Bay area health care

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 having unexpected impact on some aspects of Tampa Bay area health care"

Polk high school seniors grapple with canceled events, graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk high school seniors grapple with canceled events, graduation"

Pinellas County Government leaders to hear from sheriff before reopening beaches, pools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Government leaders to hear from sheriff before reopening beaches, pools"

Hillsborough County votes to approve curfew

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County votes to approve curfew"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss