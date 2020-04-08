Coronavirus crisis: Floridians may finally be taking social distancing seriously, Google mobility research shows

1  of  2
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Floridians may finally be taking social distancing practices a bit more seriously, according to new data from Google.

In an effort to assist public health officials in their fight against COVID-19, Google aggregated anonymous data from the Google Maps app and released the information on March 29.

Hillsborough County residents have reduced grocery and pharmacy travel by 30 percent. Retail and recreation have been reduced by 52 percent. Up 14 percent, though, is travel to residential locations, which is more than the state average.

Across the bay in Pinellas County, residents have only decreased park and beach travel by 16 percent. The county also still has more people traveling for work, with only a 39 percent reduction in workplace-related travel.

Source: Google

As a whole, Floridians have reduced travel to retail and recreation locations by 50 percent. Travel to parks, beaches and public gardens has decreased by 48 percent. Trips to grocery stores and pharmacies, both deemed essential by Gov. Ron DeSantis, have decreased by 26 percent.

Travel to residential locations had increased by 13 percent.

Gov. DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order last week that’s effective for 30 days.

“We’re going to be in this for another 30 days,” he said. “At this point, even though there’s a lot of places in Florida that have very low infection rates, it makes sense to make this move now.”

