Coronavirus: Couple leaves $9,400 tip at restaurant to help staff during closure

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CNN) – Someone stepped up to help others in unprecedented times.

Irma’s southwest restaurant in Houston, Texas says a person came in on Monday after Harris county announced a mandatory shutdown of bars and nightclubs.

That’s when, restaurant employees say, a customer left them a $9400 tip.

On the receipt the person wrote, “hold tip to pay you guys over the next few weeks.”

“This is beyond. I mean, I don’t even have words for it,” Janet Montez, Assistant General Manger with Irma’s Southwest said. “It doesn’t surprise me because they’re so kind. Generous people. Always have been.”

“We have to let our staff know that we may be off of work for 15 to 30 days,”Louis Galvan, Owner of Irma’s Southwest said. “But the gift we got today should help soften the blow.”

The restaurant says the staff will split the tip evenly. That means the workers should receive about 300-dollars a piece.

Some are suggesting one thing you can do to help is to purchase gift cards at your favorite locally owned restaurant – which may be struggling in the short term.

And then use those gift cards later.

