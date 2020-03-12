Coronavirus costs: what expenses and insurance policies are associated with the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Approximately 2.5 million Floridians don’t have health insurance.

It’s a fact that, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, brings worry to many as they wonder what costs are involved in being tested, diagnosed and treated for COVID-19.

In a letter to the Trump administration, nearly 800 doctors, lawyers and scientists, along with more than 15 organizations, addressed the challenge of providing care to all, including those most vulnerable.

“One of the greatest challenges ahead is to make sure that the burdens of COVID-19, and our response measures, do not fall unfairly on people in society who are vulnerable because of their economic, social, or health status.”

A new study form finance website, BankRate, said that nearly one in three families skipped medical care in 2019 due to costs.

In the study, nearly 28 percent of the 2,596 respondents with health care costs in the past year had to resort to more desperate means to deal with the expenses, such as taking on substantial debt, borrowing money from friends or family or tapping into retirement savings.

Public health labs— such as the CDC, and county and state health departments —will test patients for free, however there will likely be costs associated with a hospital stay and treatment.

In an announcement Wednesday, the IRS said insurance plans with a high deductible could cover the cost without patients having to meet their deductibles, and some major health insurance have agreed to waive co-pays.

Executives with major health insurers, including UnitedHealth Group, Anthem, Cigna, Humana, Aetna and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association attended a White house briefing Thursday to agree to “no surprise billing,” when it comes to testing and treatment of COVID-19.

Here is what some major health insurance providers are doing to ease the potential financial blow of COVID-19, according to American Health Insurance Plans: