Coronavirus concerns: WrestleMania status remains in limbo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The status of WrestleMania and other World Wrestling Entertainment events in the Tampa Bay area remain in limbo following a Hillsborough Emergency Policy Group meeting Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, WrestleMania is scheduled to go on at Raymond James Stadium on April 5. Other events surrounding the “show of shows” are a go as well, including WrestleMania Fan Axxess at the Tampa Convention Center.

At Thursday’s emergency meeting, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister asked the group about plans for WrestleMania.

“We came to the conclusion at that point, right now, we don’t want to pull that plug. However, we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if the WWE was going to do anything at all,” County Commission Les Miller said. “And if they don’t, at that point…I would suggest that we do…get back together [for] an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that particular point in time.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced earlier Thursday he does not have the authority to end a large-scale event such as Wrestlemania. DeSantis said it’s up to the “local municipality and the private entity” to make a decision on if the event should go forward.

Miller said WWE officials had a press conference at 1:30 p.m., but 8 On Your Side confirmed that was not the case.

WWE currently has no statements regarding the fate of WrestleMania listed on official social media accounts or its website.

