Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus concerns: Why giving birth at home can be risky

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The coronavirus pandemic is prompting more and more expectant mothers to give birth at home. But a Tampa doctor is warning that not everyone is a good candidate for a home birth.

“When complications arise you don’t have as much time and you’re not in a hospital where you can deal with the emergency on a rapid basis,” Dr. Jill Hechtman said.

The reason more mothers are looking into this option is two-fold. They’re afraid of being exposed to COVID-19 at the hospital and many hospitals are only allowing only one visitor to be there for the birth.

A recent tragedy involving Kara Bosworth, former star of the Real Housewives of Orange County, is shining a light on home birth risks.

In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, Bosworth wrote that her son McCoy, “experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.” Bosworth went on to say “he joined our heavenly father.”

“My heart goes out to her and her family. I can’t imagine what she’s going through,” Dr. Hechtman said.

There are huge risks to consider when debating on home birth, according to Dr. Hechtman.

“The most glaring one is a two-fold risk of neonatal death,” she said.

Dr. Hechtman encourages expecting parents to discuss with their doctor when they are good candidates for a home birth.

