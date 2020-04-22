Coronavirus concerns: What happens to canceled weddings?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Big events have been a big casualty of this coronavirus crisis. Spring weddings had to be canceled or postponed and that means dates for the fall and early next year are filling up fast.

Tampa Event Planner Tracie Domino says most brides have taken it in stride, knowing it’s a situation that can’t be helped.

“They knew what they had to do. They didn’t want their guests to be uncomfortable,” she said.

Now the backlog means anyone getting engaged soon will be fighting to find dates with availability.

“If you want to get married this fall or anytime in 2021, I would highly advise you at least start reaching out to vendors and creative partners now,” she said. “We are seeing a lot of those dates get eaten up a lot sooner than they normally would have been.”

Domino just can’t wait for things to get back to normal so she can really get back to work.

“Everyone is going to be ready for a party when this is over.”