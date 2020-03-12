Coronavirus concerns: USF bans fans from home games

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 16: South Florida Bulls fans cheer during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Temple Owls at Bridgestone Arena on March 16, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of South Florida announced they will not allow fans to attend any home sporting events until further notice.

The university released the following statement on Thurday morning:

“Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), USF Athletics will conduct all upcoming scheduled home competitions with only teams, essential staff and limited family attendance at facilities until further notice. The restrictions will be put in place beginning with Thursday’s women’s tennis match vs. James Madison and will also impact baseball, softball and men’s tennis competitions on campus this weekend and in the near future as well as the Bulls Invitational track meet slated for March 20-21. USF football coach Jeff Scott has also elected to reschedule the spring football practice previously scheduled for today to a later date to be determined. USF is still assessing the impact of COVID-19 on the remaining spring football practices, set to resume on March 24 following the university’s spring break next week, and the spring football game, set for April 18.” – Brian Siegrist, University of South Florida Athletics

The release also stated fans, who have purchased individual tickets or season passes, will be automatically reimbursed by the USF ticket office.

