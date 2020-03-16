Coronavirus concerns: Supermarket offers special hours for shoppers 65 and older

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A supermarket in La Habra, California is trying to help seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic by opening its doors a half-hour early each day exclusively for shoppers 65 and older.

La Habra City Councilman Jose Medrano posted a video on Facebook in which he helped store manager Joshua Martinez announce the plan at the store at Whittier Boulevard and Idaho Street.

Between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., “We’re going to have (shopping) exclusive for seniors 65 and older,” Gonzalez said. “We will help them if they need any support shopping.”

Seniors need only to bring an ID to prove their age.

“We’ll open the doors for everyone else at 8 a.m.,” Gonzalez said.

Medrano thanked the supermarket for its help.

“Northgate is out here again, being a good community partner,” he said.

