Coronavirus concerns: MGM Resorts closing all Vegas properties

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The owners of iconic Las Vegas casinos such as Bellagio and Wynn Las Vegas are shutting down as the coronavirus pandemic prompts authorities to lock down public gathering places.
MGM Resorts’ operations in Las Vegas include the MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay.
The company said it will suspend operations at casinos and hotels indefinitely by Tuesday.
It will not be taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1.
