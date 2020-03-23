Coronavirus concerns: Largo hairstylist forced to choose between health or income

Live Now
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A hairstylist and business owner in Pinellas County reached out to 8 On Your Side with concerns for her own personal health and the financial health of her business.

Dena Leocata owns her own hair business, Salon Ciao Bella, inside Largo Mall. Leocata rents space for her salon and said if the state or local government does not close salons, she has to continue working and paying rent.

However, as people are still coming in for their hair, stylists and those cutting hair cannot practice social distancing.

Leocata recently made the decision to shut down her one-man business and said she can only survive two to three weeks without income.

8 On Your Side is speaking with Leocata about the personal and financial struggling she’s facing with COVID-19. You can watch Christine’s story at 5:30 p.m. on News Channel 8 for details.

