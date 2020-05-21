Coronavirus concerns: How Tampa Bay summer camps plan to keep kids safe and how parents can help

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Between coronavirus and the mysterious illness in children that’s been linked to it, what will summer camp for hundreds of thousands of kids look like?

8 On Your Side is looking into what local summer camps are planning to do to keep kids safe and how parents can help before sending their kid out the door. We’re speaking with Clearwater’s Recreation Manager Shaun Beasley and Emergency Manager Jevon Graham.

The City of Clearwater announced Wednesday that they’re offering limited-capacity summer camps from June 8 through Aug. 7.

According to the city, new safety precautions will be in place, including daily wellness checks of both staffers and campers and eliminating field trips or large gatherings. Staff members will also be assigned to a group of nine campers. The same group will stay together all day.

“With spaces being limited to maintain CDC physical distancing guidelines, the city will be holding a lottery for camp spaces beginning May 27,” city officials explained. “Clearwater residents, local business owners and city employees will get priority in the lottery.”

You can sign up for the lottery on the City of Clearwater website. Forms will be collected May 19 through 25 and the lottery will be held May 27.

The City of Clearwater Communications Department went on to say that at the Countryside Recreation Center, the Long Center and Morningside Recreation Complex will have summer camps with the following guidelines:

Ages 5 (completed kindergarten) to 12

June 8 through Aug. 7

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m

Participants must sign up for the entire nine-week camp. There are no weekly options.

$700 for those paying upfront for the whole summer or $80 per week with $160 due at registration.

A limited number of scholarships are available for those who qualify.

The communications department also said this about the Ross Norton Recreation Center summer camps:

Ages 5 (completed kindergarten) to 12

June 8 through Aug. 7

8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

No Cost – Children must be enrolled in the Juvenile Welfare Board sponsored out-of-school time program.

Participants must sign up for the entire 9-week camp. There are no weekly options.

