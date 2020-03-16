Coronavirus: Hillsborough Public School teachers will still get paid amid closures

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County public school teachers will still get paid despite schools closing this month to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

A notice on the school district’s website said all district employees will receive their typical pay for days that the schools and district offices are closed. School buildings are closed to be disinfected from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

“Thank you for your patience as we have been developing our staffing plan for the week after Spring Break, which is the week of March 23rd through March 27th,” the notice reads. “Our plan is to pay you on time, on our regular schedule. All employees will be paid for days that the schools and district offices are closed during the week of March 23rd – March 27th based on their normal work schedules and will not need to complete a leave form.”

Hillsborough County Public Schools is the eighth largest school district in the nation with more than 210,000 students.

The district has continued to monitor the impacts of the closure and what it will mean for students and staff.

More information for teachers regarding the closures is available on the school district’s website.

