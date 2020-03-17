Coronavirus concerns: Hillsborough jails suspends video visitation

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has closed lobbies in both of its jails and suspended video visitation for families and friends of inmates in an effort to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

The sheriff’s office said the equipment used for video visitation is being sanitized and will only be available to attorneys of inmates.

The agency said family and friends can talk to inmates from their home computers with remote video visitation, which costs $8 for 20 minutes.

To set up a video vistiation account, click here. https://hcsovisit.com/app

The lobbies at the Falkenburg and Orient Road Jails are closed until further notice.

If you need to pay bond for an inmate, an HCSO employee will be available to assist you at a service window near the front entrance of the building.

If you need to pick up a newly-released inmate, you must wait in your vehicle and call 813-247-8300 before arriving if they have questions.

Later this week, each inmate will get two free 5-minute phone calls so they can communicate with their relatives during this time.

The sheriff’s office said the first appearance court will operate on reduced hours beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, instead of 9 a.m. in Courtroom 17. Those appearance before a judge will still do so in person. Misdemeanor probtion checks can still be made over the phone.

“The changes we are implementing are for the safety of the public, the inmates and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office employees who work with both populations. We want to be proactive in helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus in our community and our facilities that thousands of people frequent on a daily basis,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We ask everyone to have patience during this time. While these changes may be a slight inconvenience to some, ultimately, they are for the safety of us all.”

