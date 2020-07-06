Coronavirus concerns have Tampa Bay cities among most stressed in Florida

Joel Porro and Lizz Hernandez wear gloves and protective mask as they put bags in the trunk of their car after shopping at Walmart Supercenter as the coronavirus pandemic continues on Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay residents are tweeting quite a bit about their coronavirus concerns, a new study shows.

One day after Florida surpassed more than 200,000 cases of the illness, Babylon Health released its findings of a new study that analyzed 3.5 million tweets between May 14 to May 18. Tweets analyzed in the study included words relating to the pandemic like “self-isolation,” “coronavirus” and “social distancing,” among others.

The study used a tool called TensiStrength that was developed by a Professor of Data Science at Wolverhampton University to detect stress levels in text. The tweets in the study were analyzed for spelling, punctuation and word choice. The group behind the analysis then determined the proportion of tweets in every state and major city that register as “stressed” on the tool’s scale.

Florida as a whole was among the less stressed states, according to the study. But tweets from St. Petersburg showed residents of the Sunshine City have the second-most concerns about COVID-19 in the state at 34 percent, not far behind Jacksonville.

By Monday morning, Florida had more than 206,000 confirmed cases of the virus and more than 3,700 deaths.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: