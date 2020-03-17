Coronavirus concerns forcing couples to postpone wedding plans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Concerns over coronavirus are canceling big events across the Tampa Bay area and putting brides and grooms in a tough place.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines this week urging people not to hold any events with 50 or more people over the next eight weeks. Then on Monday, President Donald Trump said people should avoid gatherings of ten or more people.

Now many couples are now faced with the difficult decision of whether or not to put their big day on hold.

8 On Your Side spoke with Brooke Palmer Kuhl of RSBP Events in St. Petersburg who tells us she is advising her clients to postpone.

“As much as it’s devastating to my industry, I keep wanting to say the word, postpone, postpone, postpone. We will survive. We will get through,” Kuhl said. “I say to them, do you want to think about your wedding day and the only thing you think about is about who couldn’t come? Or why they couldn’t be there? Or what changed because of what’s happening in the world? Why don’t you just postpone it and have it the way you want it, the wedding that you dreamed of. Because that is what you’re going to think about the rest of your life.”

