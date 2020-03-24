Breaking News
Stay-at-home in Tampa: Mayor Castor moving forward with city-wide order as coronavirus concerns grow
Live Now
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Coronavirus concerns: Floridians 65 and older urged to stay home for 14 days

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not issuing a statewide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic but is asking anyone 65 years and older to stay home for two weeks.

The governor announced the new measure to protect the state’s older population in a briefing on Tuesday. He said it will come in the form of a health advisory from the state’s surgeon general.

“He’s going to be advising that all individuals age 65 or older are encouraged to stay at home for the next 14 days to minimize their exposure,” he said. “As we’ve seen with this virus, the folks 65 and plus are the ones with the best chance to suffer a negative outcome.”

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 1,412 cases and 18 deaths
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
  • Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
  • State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

DeSantis also said he’s putting additional measures in place for people traveling from areas with high coronavirus activity, like New York City. He issued an executive order Monday night requiring all travelers from New York’s tri-state area – including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut – quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in Florida.

The governor said he will be signing an additional executive order Tuesday regarding visitors coming from New York City.

“They’re going to need to report the contacts they’ve had – any close contacts they’ve had – in the State of Florida and mainly notifying the people they’ve been in contact with,” DeSantis said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear midday update 3/24"

YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers"

Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need"

Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Attorney answers CV questions and answers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney answers CV questions and answers"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area"

Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken"

Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home"

Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss