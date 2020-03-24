Coronavirus concerns: Floridians 65 and older urged to stay home for 14 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not issuing a statewide lockdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic but is asking anyone 65 years and older to stay home for two weeks.

The governor announced the new measure to protect the state’s older population in a briefing on Tuesday. He said it will come in the form of a health advisory from the state’s surgeon general.

“He’s going to be advising that all individuals age 65 or older are encouraged to stay at home for the next 14 days to minimize their exposure,” he said. “As we’ve seen with this virus, the folks 65 and plus are the ones with the best chance to suffer a negative outcome.”

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 1,412 cases and 18 deaths

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Travelers from NY, NJ and CT coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

DeSantis also said he’s putting additional measures in place for people traveling from areas with high coronavirus activity, like New York City. He issued an executive order Monday night requiring all travelers from New York’s tri-state area – including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut – quarantine for 14 days when they arrive in Florida.

The governor said he will be signing an additional executive order Tuesday regarding visitors coming from New York City.

“They’re going to need to report the contacts they’ve had – any close contacts they’ve had – in the State of Florida and mainly notifying the people they’ve been in contact with,” DeSantis said.

