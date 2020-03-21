Coronavirus concerns finally shut down Pinellas County beaches

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater beach is best known for its sugary sand and crystal clear waters, but this weekend no one will be able to enjoy it.

Saturday is the first full day of beach closures for all of Pinellas County due to coronavirus concerns.

Local government is doing everything they can to keep people away. The county is putting up barricades in parking lots and boarding up boardwalks and piers to close off access. They also have many signs leading up to the beach telling people to turn back, beaches are closed due to COVID-19.

County leaders made the difficult decision after images showing crowded Florida beaches went viral. Many were upset saying Floridians weren’t taking the threat seriously.

Beach closures have varied county by county. Tampa shut their beaches down Wednesday, Manatee County yesterday and Friday at 11:59 was the start of the Pinellas County beach shut down.

These county closures don’t apply to private beaches, where people are still asked to adhere to CDC guidelines and stay 6 feet apart. “It would be nice if they would do the same thing in the entire state,” said visitor Alaina Peebles. “It is disappointing [that the beaches are shut down] but I do think people need to take it seriously.

For now the closure lasts until Monday, April 6th but it could last longer. Stay with 8 on your side for the latest on this developing situation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day 1 of Pinellas County Beach Closures"

‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Scary, but it was necessary’ Some Tampa Bay restaurants shut down after order for takeout, delivery only"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium"

Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School"

Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team"

2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus"

Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters"

Home, outdoor workouts surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home, outdoor workouts surge"

Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss