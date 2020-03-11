Coronavirus concerns: Ellenton man in isolation at Bradenton hospital after being tested for COVID-19

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ellenton man is in isolation at Manatee Memorial Hospital and has been tested for coronavirus, his wife tells 8 On Your Side.

Kim Paris says her husband John was tested for the virus on Tuesday after other tests came back negative. She posted about what happened on Facebook and urged everyone to take the coronavirus situation seriously.

She reiterated that sentiment in a phone interview with 8 On Your Side.

“We’ve watched the news like everyone else watching it unfold across the country. And subconsciously, like anything else, you see it happening all around you, you don’t think it’s going to happen to you,” she said.

Paris tells us her husband went to the hospital on Monday with a fever after having a cough for 10 days. After spending seven to eight hours in the emergency room, she says her husband was moved.

“And the health department came to the hospital but the nurse performed the test because he’s in isolation, and they are restricting the amount of people that come in and have exposure just in case it is positive,” she said.

Paris describes her husband as a “homebody” and said in her Facebook post, “(if he) could get it then so could you.”

“My husband is probably your least social flutter out there. He doesn’t go anywhere with me. I’m not saying he doesn’t go anywhere, but he’s more the homebody type,” she told us by phone. “I’m the wife that goes out shopping or whatever. And so this is a person that ‘if he tests positive,’ he’s had the least exposure than most people.”

Kim says the couple will know the results of the test in a few days.

