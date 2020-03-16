Coronavirus concerns: Disney closes hotels, shops

The entrance to the Walt Disney World theme park is seen June 15, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – All Disney owned hotels at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, will close at 5 p.m. on March 20, the company said early Monday.

The closure also includes Disney’s Vero Beach Resort on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

In a tweet, the company said the Friday closure will give guests the ability to make other arrangements.

In addition, the company announced it is closing all Disney stores in North America, beginning Tuesday. This includes the shops in Orlando’s Disney Springs and Downtown Disney in Anaheim, California. Online shopping will still be available.

