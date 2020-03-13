Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Coronavirus concerns: Democrats worry immigrants won’t seek testing or treatment

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Some lawmakers fear legal immigrants who cannot afford to pay for coronavirus testing and treatment will forgo healthcare out of fear over the “public charge rule” which would impact their ongoing immigration cases.

But the Department of Homeland Security denies this is a public health concern.

“The public charge rule was put in place to discourage immigrants who might need public services and that includes Medicaid,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) said.

Democrats including Congresswoman Titus are concerned some immigrants might not get tested or treated for coronavirus if they can’t afford it.

“If people are afraid that they might lose their status – might lose their green card – if they go to get healthcare,” she said.

If people are not tested or treated for coronavirus, it will spread further in communities around the country, increasing the expected death toll. The director of the CDC told lawmakers the possible impact of the public charge rule is a concern.

“We are looking at it to see its public health implication,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said.

But Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli disagrees. In a hearing earlier this week, Cuccinelli told Congresswoman Titus he does not think the Public Charge rule should be suspended in reaction to the coronavirus.

“Because it’s completely unrelated,” said Cuccinelli. “Anyone seeking help or testing or health care related to the coronavirus does not affect a public health analysis.”

Democrats say they want a commitment in writing that coronavirus assistance will not be used against people in their immigration proceedings.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact"

Florida public schools closing for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida public schools closing for two weeks"

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Evan Gillum Meth incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Evan Gillum Meth incident"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"

Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School"

11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss