Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus concerns: Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in Florida to shut down services

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of all three Main Street Xpress Car Wash locations in Pinellas County spoke out at the county commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, frustrated that his business and others had to shut down when surrounding counties are allowed to stay open.

The owner said Pinellas County is the only Florida county to shut down self-service car washes. The car wash owner said in a time where sanitation matters, cars are needed to be cleaned more than ever. He said cars are four times more dirty then pubic restrooms.

During the meeting, some commissioners spoke up and questioned the county administrators’s decision. The county administrator said the state order is vague and they have to use their best judgment regarding who is essential and who isn’t. He said he would gladly welcome more direction from Governor Ron DeSantis.

8 On Your Side also spoke with the Pinellas County sheriff, who agrees with the county administrators’ decision to keep car washes shut down.

The sheriff said he wants people to understand the governor shut down the movement of people to non-essential business and ultimately, he says, car washes are not listed as essential.

Watch Christine’s story at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on News Channel 8 for the latest details.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area"

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic"

Bucs unveil new uniforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs unveil new uniforms"

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida"

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"

Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient"

Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing"

bike sales booming

Thumbnail for the video titled "bike sales booming"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss