Coronavirus concerns: Car wash claims Pinellas is only county in Florida to shut down services

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The owner of all three Main Street Xpress Car Wash locations in Pinellas County spoke out at the county commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, frustrated that his business and others had to shut down when surrounding counties are allowed to stay open.

The owner said Pinellas County is the only Florida county to shut down self-service car washes. The car wash owner said in a time where sanitation matters, cars are needed to be cleaned more than ever. He said cars are four times more dirty then pubic restrooms.





During the meeting, some commissioners spoke up and questioned the county administrators’s decision. The county administrator said the state order is vague and they have to use their best judgment regarding who is essential and who isn’t. He said he would gladly welcome more direction from Governor Ron DeSantis.

8 On Your Side also spoke with the Pinellas County sheriff, who agrees with the county administrators’ decision to keep car washes shut down.

The sheriff said he wants people to understand the governor shut down the movement of people to non-essential business and ultimately, he says, car washes are not listed as essential.

