Coronavirus concern has certain items vanishing from store shelves

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Some items are disappearing from store shelves quicker than others, as conscious consumers prepare for the Coronavirus.

At the Costco in Clearwater, Paul Dunn was stocking up on the essentials.

“Lots of water and we’ve prepared elsewhere with the rice at home and the pasta sauces, pasta, just stuff that will stay forever,” said Dunn. “Basically, it’s just making sure the kids don’t get it. I don’t think it’s any bigger concern than SARS was or H1N1 was or the flu now.”

The store is limiting members to five cases of water each and it appeared to be going quickly but there was plenty of stock on hand on Tuesday afternoon. Shoppers are also stocking up on hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies.

At the Target store nearby, the shelves that held the cleaning wipes and the hand sanitizer are wiped clean.

Kyle Bliss was picking up water and some cleaning supplies at Costco. He’s not concerned with the coronavirus.

“Tens of thousands of people die from the flu every year just in the United States, and we’ve got like three thousand dead from the Coronavirus in the world?” said Bliss, who admits, his wife is concerned because the couple has a young child. “We’re like, sanitizing everything. I saw in Costco they have the Clorox wipes. I guess my wife is concerned with the baby. “

