Coronavirus closures: Simon Property Group temporarily closes 3 Tampa Bay area malls

TAMPA (WFLA) – Simon Property Group, the largest owner of shopping malls in the nation, is closing all of its malls and retail properties because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The closings start at 7 p.m. local time Wednesday and the malls are expected to end March 29, the Indianapolis-based company said in a news release.
The closings come after several department stores from Macy’s, Nike, Apple, and Nordstrom have announced temporary store closures.
In a statement, the President of Simon said the decision came after “extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19.”
“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” David Simon said.
Tampa Bay area centers affected include:
- Ellenton Premium Outlets
- Tyrone Square
- Tampa Premium Outlets
