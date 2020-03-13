Coronavirus closures: Royal Caribbean suspending cruising in US for 30 days

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The June 20, 2016 archive photo shows the Empress of the Seas cruise on the Royal Caribbean line. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Major cruise line Royal Caribbean says that it is suspending cruising in the United States for 30 days.

The suspension will begin at midnight tonight and will involve all fleets.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement:

We are reaching out to our guests to help them work through this disruption to their vacations, and we are truly sorry for their inconvenience. We are also communicating with our crew to work out the issues this decision presents for them. We know this adds great stress to our guests, employees and crew, and we are working to minimize the disruption.

Our business is providing great vacations and creating great memories. We look forward to getting back to work as soon as we can.

Royal Caribbean is one of six cruise lines that departs out of Port Tampa Bay

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"

Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Closures: Disney World, Universal Orlando announce refund policies"

Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was at scene of possible drug overdose"

Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies: Pedestrian hurt in Apollo Beach crash"

Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash affecting traffic near Sickles High School"

11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "11 people injured in crash on State Road 56, officials say"

Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: List of event, school, business cancellations"

America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America’s first dual tailspin waterslide 'Solar Vortex' spins into Adventure Island"

Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Area students are stuck in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak."
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss