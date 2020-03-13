Coronavirus closures: Royal Caribbean suspending cruising in US for 30 days

The June 20, 2016 archive photo shows the Empress of the Seas cruise on the Royal Caribbean line. (AP Photo / Lynne Sladky, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Major cruise line Royal Caribbean says that it is suspending cruising in the United States for 30 days.

The suspension will begin at midnight tonight and will involve all fleets.

Royal Caribbean said in a statement:

We are reaching out to our guests to help them work through this disruption to their vacations, and we are truly sorry for their inconvenience. We are also communicating with our crew to work out the issues this decision presents for them. We know this adds great stress to our guests, employees and crew, and we are working to minimize the disruption. Our business is providing great vacations and creating great memories. We look forward to getting back to work as soon as we can.

Royal Caribbean is one of six cruise lines that departs out of Port Tampa Bay

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS