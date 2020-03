TAMPA (WFLA) – Regal Cinemas, which operates 543 locations in the United States, will be shutting down all of its movie theaters starting Tuesday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, most, if not all, cinemas in the U.S. to follow suit in the coming days and go dark, much as in Europe and parts of Asia. Regal is the first U.S. circuit to make a blanket announcement.

The move came following White House news conference recommending Americans to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.