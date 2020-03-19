Coronavirus closures: All public Sarasota County and Manatee County beaches to close amid COVID-19 concerns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota and Manatee County officials have announced the closures of county beaches.

Manatee County beaches will close tomorrow, at 6 a.m. and barricades will be set up in the parking lots and additional lots will be shut down for beaches in Manatee County.

Now official: Manatee County beaches will close tomorrow, Friday, March 20 at 6 a.m. #COVID19 — Manatee County Gvt (@ManateeGov) March 19, 2020

While in Sarasota County beaches will close at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

This comes following closures of other beaches in the Tampa and Clearwater Beach.

