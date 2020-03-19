SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota and Manatee County officials have announced the closures of county beaches.
Manatee County beaches will close tomorrow, at 6 a.m. and barricades will be set up in the parking lots and additional lots will be shut down for beaches in Manatee County.
While in Sarasota County beaches will close at 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.
This comes following closures of other beaches in the Tampa and Clearwater Beach.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Coronavirus closures: All public Sarasota County and Manatee County beaches to close amid COVID-19 concerns
- LIVE NOW: How long will Americans be fighting the coronavirus?
- Work must go on: Tampa Bay construction crews continue projects amid coronavirus crisis
- Carnival offers cruise ships as hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients
- Coronavirus crisis: Tampa Bay blood donation centers facing shortage, urging community to help