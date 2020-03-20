Coronavirus closure: Seminole casinos to close Friday

HOLLYWOOD, FL – MAY 11: A poker player prepares to throw her chips on the table May 11, 2004 during the grand opening for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. South Florida’s Seminole Indian Tribe has opened the state’s biggest casino complex. The hotel has 500 rooms, 4,000 video gaming machines, poker tables and several restaurants. The public area has large ballrooms and a six-acre pool site with a 180-foot water slide. The Seminoles have shown big profits in past years by selling tax-free cigarettes and operating bingo halls, but the Hard Rock is its biggest venture thus far. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All Seminole casinos in Florida will close on Friday, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming announce Friday afternoon.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 520 total cases of coronavirus, including 474 Florida residents and 46 non-Florida residents

Most public beaches in Tampa Bay area to shut down

Florida schools will remain closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

All Seminole casinos will close at 6 p.m.

Hotel guests will be contacted directly to accommodate booking needs.

Seminole Gaming said the decision was “not taken lightly,” as it employs nearly 14,000 team members in the state.

“The goal has been to protect their livelihood without jeopardizing public safety. We have now reached a point where we do not feel comfortable taking that risk,” a statement from Seminole Gaming reads.

The closure affects the following casinos:

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee

Seminole Casino Brighton

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood)

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: