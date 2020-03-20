Coronavirus closure: Seminole casinos to close Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All Seminole casinos in Florida will close on Friday, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming announce Friday afternoon.
All Seminole casinos will close at 6 p.m.
Hotel guests will be contacted directly to accommodate booking needs.
Seminole Gaming said the decision was “not taken lightly,” as it employs nearly 14,000 team members in the state.
“The goal has been to protect their livelihood without jeopardizing public safety. We have now reached a point where we do not feel comfortable taking that risk,” a statement from Seminole Gaming reads.
The closure affects the following casinos:
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
- Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
- Seminole Casino Brighton
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood)
