Coronavirus closes gates at Pinellas County animal sanctuary, donations needed

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – For more than 70-years, the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary in Palm Harbor has been taking care of primates and other animals brought to the facility.

Some are donated, some come from law enforcement calls, and others were animals used in testing.

The facility is non-profit and operates on donations and proceeds from gate admission. But since the coronavirus shutdown, the gates have been closed.

Park manager, Debbie Cobb is very concerned. “Every day that goes by with the gate being closed, that’s a day that we lose income,” said Cobb. “All the animals and the people rely on the donations that come in. Our gate has been closed since then, and I’m concerned for the next three months.”

Several churches in the area have donated food to help out, but there is a real need for monetary donations. Dale Jacquay is the president of the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary Foundation. He says caring for these animals isn’t cheap.

“Across the whole board, it probably runs around ten thousand dollars a month,” said Jacquay. “Just in food and vet bills and general maintenance and care. “

Jacquay adds, there are some donations coming in, but not exactly what they need.

“They’ll bring things like bags of dog food, things you don’t really think about. Or even things that help our volunteers,” said Jacquay. “Things like ice tea, drinks, an assortment of stuff. Even cleaning supplies.”

The sanctuary is located at 4600 Alt U.S. 19 in Palm Harbor if you’d like to drop off a donation or you can donate online by visiting clicking here.

