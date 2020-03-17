Coronavirus causing primary polling issues in Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day and polling places in Pinellas County are facing difficulties with the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past couple of days, election officials have been forced to open several emergency polling locations after some were shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

More than 300 poll workers around the Tampa Bay area backed out of their duties. Officials tell 8 On Your Side that county workers were trained at the very last minute Monday night, so they’re asking for your patience while voting Tuesday.

“We have filled those positions with county workers, but if people are going to the polls today they are going to be experiencing poll workers who have never worked an election before, so we need voters to be prepared and to be patient with us,” Dustin Chase with the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Office said.

Chase says the office is ensuring voters and workers’ safety by practicing good hygiene and social distancing. Polls for the presidential preference primary are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The top Democratic candidates for president are former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. There are several other local races, including mayoral races in Pinellas County.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty is visiting the Supervisor of Elections office in Largo Tuesday to see how they’re holding up. Check back for updates and watch her full report at 4 and 5 p.m. on News Channel 8.

