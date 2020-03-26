WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus cases in Florida pass 2,300, Hillsborough County reports first death

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States passes 1,000, Florida has hit another grim milestone.

There are now 2,335 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, up 328 from Wednesday night. This includes 2,235 cases in Florida residents and 110 cases in non-Florida residents. Five more deaths were reported on Thursday, including one in Hillsborough County. The death toll stands at 28.

According to the FDOH’s website, there are currently 313 cases of COVID-19 in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 142
  • Highlands County: 5
  • Pinellas County: 64
  • Manatee County 24
  • Sarasota County: 32
  • Pasco County: 19
  • Hernando County: 9
  • Polk County: 17
  • Citrus County: 11

An additional 1,655 people are being monitored for coronavirus throughout the state.

The department said last week that it was able to test more people for the virus after partnering with laboratories around the state.

There are currently 69,246 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., and 492,603 in the world. The U.S. death toll is 1,046, while the global death toll stands at over 22,000.

For more information on coronavirus in Florida, visit the live DOH Dashboard here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

