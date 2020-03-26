Coronavirus cases: 4 Tampa General Hospital employees test positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four employees at Tampa General Hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, hospital officials confirmed Thursday.

A hospital spokeswoman tells 8 On Your Side the employees include people in both clinical and non-clinical roles. The four workers were immediately sent home to self-isolate.

“We are following all CDC guidelines,” the hospital spokeswoman said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida reached 2,355 on Thursday morning. There have been 28 deaths in the state.

