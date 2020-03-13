Coronavirus cancellation: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled by INDYCAR

ST PETERSBURG, FL – MARCH 30: Scott Dixon of New Zealand, driver of the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet leads a pack of cars during the Verizon IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg at the Streets of St. Petersburg on March 30, 2014 in St Petersburg, Florida (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus.

The race was supposed to go on without spectators, but INDYCAR has now decided to cancel the race.

“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all NTT INDYCAR Series events through April,” INDYCAR said in a statement.

The Grand Prix was scheduled to begin Friday and run through Sunday.

“Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this INDYCAR season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority,” the statement said. “We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule.”

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman released a statement in support of INDYCAR’s decision.

We respect this decision. As I've said all week, this virus and the strategies to mitigate exposure have created a very fluid situation. We are appreciative of our outstanding partnership with @IndyCar & @GPSTPETE and look forward to the race returning to St. Pete in 2021. https://t.co/R0MJ96h4GE — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) March 13, 2020

