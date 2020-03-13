ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg has been canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus.
The race was supposed to go on without spectators, but INDYCAR has now decided to cancel the race.
“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to cancel all NTT INDYCAR Series events through April,” INDYCAR said in a statement.
The Grand Prix was scheduled to begin Friday and run through Sunday.
“Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this INDYCAR season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority,” the statement said. “We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule.”
St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman released a statement in support of INDYCAR’s decision.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK:
- Spain to declare state of emergency over virus outbreak
- Coronavirus cancellation: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg canceled by INDYCAR
- Jack Daniel’s closing Tennessee distillery to visitors amid COVID-19 concerns
- Straz Center cancels all performances, classes, events through mid-April
- Betty White confirms she is ‘fine’ amid coronavirus outbreak