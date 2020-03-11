Coronavirus in Florida: Breaking down cases by the numbers

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health tweeted late Tuesday night confirming eight additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state, including three in the Tampa Bay area.

The state now has a total of 21 cases. That’s a 64 percent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 155 coronavirus tests still pending.

On the flip side, 222 people here have tested negative and 319 people were being monitored for symptoms of the virus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 1,700 people out of all 329 million Americans have been tested for the virus.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 124,578 cases have been confirmed worldwide and 4,584 people have died. The University is also reporting the good news that 66,702 had recovered by Wednesday afternoon.

“We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic,” WHO Director Dr. Tedros Adhanom said in a media briefing Wednesday. “We’re in this together, to do the right things with calm and protect the citizens of the world. It’s doable.”

