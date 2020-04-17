Busch giving away free beer to couples who’ve had to change wedding plans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Need an ice cold beer after postponing your wedding?
Busch Beer is offering a year’s worth of free beer to couples whose wedding plans were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 250 couples will be selected at random.
For a chance to win, all you must do is submit a photo of yourself and your someone special with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes and explain what you plan to do on your big day.
Singles can join in on the fun as well by tagging a friend and using the hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes. Fifty people will be selected to win Busch accessories.
The deadline is May 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be chosen the next day.
