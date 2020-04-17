Busch giving away free beer to couples who’ve had to change wedding plans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Need an ice cold beer after postponing your wedding?

Busch Beer is offering a year’s worth of free beer to couples whose wedding plans were affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 250 couples will be selected at random.

Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR.



Post a photo of yourselves and tell us how you’re planning to celebrate, along with #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win. pic.twitter.com/qkgVXvCsZa — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) April 15, 2020

For a chance to win, all you must do is submit a photo of yourself and your someone special with the hashtags #BuschWeddingGift and #Sweepstakes and explain what you plan to do on your big day.

Singles can join in on the fun as well by tagging a friend and using the hashtags #MyFriendsWedding and #Sweepstakes. Fifty people will be selected to win Busch accessories.

The deadline is May 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Winners will be chosen the next day.

