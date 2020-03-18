Coronavirus: Brad Paisley’s free grocery store delivering to elderly

Coronavirus

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, attend the groundbreaking ceremony for The Store, a free grocery store for people in need, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A free grocery store in Nashville founded by country star Brad Paisley and actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley will deliver groceries to the elderly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on his Instagram page Tuesday, Brad Paisley said “in light of changing times,” The Store will be “mobilizing delivery of a week’s groceries to our elderly neighbors in Edgehill and Berry Hill on Wednesdays/Thursdays.”

Brad urged anyone needing to be included on the list to contact info@thestore.org.

The Store is a year-round, free grocery store that allows people to shop for food to supplement their income during times of crisis and as they work toward self-sufficiency.

The Paisleys partnered with Brad’s alma mater, Belmont University, to establish the location for The Store at 2009 12th Avenue South.

For more information, visit thestore.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

