Coronavirus: Boaters get stern warning from Pinellas officials for not following orders

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A stern warning was given to anyone planning to go boating this weekend to follow the rules. Thursday at the Pinellas County Commissioners meeting, Commissioners say boaters have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, or they’ll be forced to discuss shutting down marinas.

The Pinellas Sheriff’s Office released a video Thursday from what the waterways looked like last weekend. According to CDC guidelines, all boats are supposed to be 50 feet apart with no more than 10 people on board. Many broke the rules last weekend.

“Saturday was pretty ugly to tell you the truth,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “It shows the amount of people, the amount of boats and they weren’t properly distanced. That’s at Three Rooker Island, the Spoil Islands, Shell Key, throughout the waterways.”

The worst of all was near the Gandy Bridge.

“It was a disaster,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri. “There were beer cans everywhere. People partying. Not adhering to any of this. They were all over each other, it was a mess out there.”

“Quite honestly people ruined it for themselves,” he continued. “I personally went out Sunday and shut it down. And it’s going to stay shut down.”

The sheriff’s office has the power to fine anyone not adhering to COVID-19 orders.

“Help us help you,” Sheriff Gualtieri said. “But if you don’t and you’re going to force us, we’re going to take action.”

County Commissioners said this coming weekend is the final chance all boaters have to get it right.

Under the governor’s new stay-at-home order, recreational boating is allowed. However, if people don’t follow the COVID-19 guidelines, commissioners can enforce more strict orders.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: FL couple keeps business alive with virtual photo shoots"

Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa YMCA keeps Veggie Van rolling during pandemic"

Friday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Morning Forecast"

golf courses open during stay at home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "golf courses open during stay at home order"

Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: Daily flights from New York area to Florida drop during the end of March"

Publix workers test positive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix workers test positive"

Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Tampa expected to peak in early May, according to model"

3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 employees at TPA test positive for COVID-19"

a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "a pizza shop in Westchase donated 15 pizzas to the healthcare workers at Tampa General Hospital"

Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covid-19 response: Feeding Tampa Bay partners with celebrity chef for weekly Facebook series"

Feeding Tampa Bay: How to make chicken pasta and garlic bread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding Tampa Bay: How to make chicken pasta and garlic bread"

Volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volunteer with Feeding Tampa Bay"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss