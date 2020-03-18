Coronavirus: BayCare opens drive-thru testing centers across Tampa Bay

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BayCare Health System now has several new drive-thru locations where people can get tested for the novel coronavirus.

Due to the high demand for coronavirus tests, the service will only be available to BayCare patients who meet the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) testing guidelines.

“This will allow us to test more people more efficiently and safely,” said Nishant Anand, MD, chief medical officer at BayCare. “As state and federal authorities make more testing supplies available, our capacity can increase. BayCare is committed to maximizing what tools we have to serve our communities and we hope to see this concept expand in the future.”

Drive-thru testing sites will begin operating seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations starting Wednesday:

  • BayCare Urgent Care, 900 Carillon Parkway, Suite. 106, St. Petersburg, FL 33716
  • BayCare Urgent Care, 4821 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652
  • BayCare Urgent Care, 3351 N. McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater, FL 33761
  • BayCare Urgent Care, 3440 W. Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33607
  • BayCare Urgent Care, 17512 Dona Michelle Drive, Suite 5, Tampa, FL 33647
  • BayCare Urgent Care, 2442 Bloomingdale Ave., Valrico, FL 33596
  • BayCare Urgent Care, 36245 U.S. Highway 27, Haines City, FL 33844

BayCare says patients will be directed to the testing by their physician or on the BayCareAnywhere app.

Patients will move through three stations at each testing location while remaining in their car. There, they will be tested for routine respiratory viruses as well as COVID-19.

BayCare staff will wear personal protection equipment to ensure safety for patients and others.

Test results from the lab are expected in two to four days.

Symptoms for the novel coronavirus include a runny nose, sore throat, cough and fever.

Those who think they need to be tested for COVID-19 should first call their primary care physician.

