Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Americans would receive $2,000 a month under House Democrats’ plan

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two House Democrats say Americans should get more money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Legislation filed this week by Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. would give $2,000 a month to Americans over the age of 16 who make less than $130,000 a year until the economy recovers.

The bill comes as millions of Americans are set to receive stimulus checks this week as part of the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package.

“A one-time, twelve hundred dollar check isn’t going to cut it,” said Khanna in a statement. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis in order to come out on the other side alive, healthy, and ready to get back to work.”

Under the bill, those over the age of 16 who make less than $130,000 a year would receive $2000 monthly payments for at least six months. Married couples earning less than $260,000 would receive $4,000 per month. Families with children would get $500 per child per month for up to three children.

People who are unemployed would also be eligible to receive payments.

“As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam — and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” Ryan said in a press release.

The bill would also pay millions more Americans such as college students and adults with disabilities who are still claimed as a dependent. They would receive the payment and their parent or guardian will receive the dependent credit.

Individuals would get the money through direct deposit, check, pre-paid debit card, or mobile money platforms such as Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal, according to the press release.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa crime rate amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa crime rate amid pandemic"

Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County Schools scales back school meal pickup to once a week"

Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough Co. offers drive-thru locations for printed unemployment applications"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "8OYS viewers come to the rescue for Humane Society left with nothing, as donations pour in across Tampa Bay"

Kriseman on curfews and masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kriseman on curfews and masks"

Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland couple says bank mistake cost them $1,200 in social security money"

a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater artist is transforming his driveway into his gallery to add joy to the neighborhood"

Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa companies working overtime to keep up with demand for face masks"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: TAKE STOCK IN CHILDREN"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: WHAT IT'S LIKE TO BE A SENIOR DURING COVID-19"

Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County School District looking for mentors for over 500 students: BECOME A MENTOR"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss