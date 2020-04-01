Coronavirus: American Airlines offers bonus miles for donations to Red Cross

** FILE ** A worker looks at the tail section of an American Airlines MD-80 aircraft at Dallas Fort Worth international airport in Grapevine, Texas in this Wednesday, March 26, 2008 file photo. American Airlines says its cancellation of up to 500 flights to check the bundling of wires in some planes could spill into Wednesday, April 9, 2008 and beyond. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – American Airlines is giving its frequent-flier members a chance to earn miles and help in the fight against coronavirus.

The airline has partnered with the American Red Cross to support their critical relief services during the coronavirus pandemic.

From now through April 30, the company will give its AAdvantage® members 10 miles for every dollar donated to the Red Cross with a minimum $25 donation.

“Monetary donations are the best way to assist those in need at this time, which will help provide support for blood drives and critical relief services through trained Red Cross personnel who are on the ground, assisting with the outbreak,” the airline said in a press release.

For more information on how to donate and earn free miles, click here.

