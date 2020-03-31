Coronavirus: Airbnb pledges $250 million for hosts impacted by cancellations

(CNN/WFLA) – Airbnb is lending a helping hand to its hosts during the coronavirus crisis.

The company started allowing customers to cancel reservations without charge, which made hosts upset because they were losing money.

In response to the backlash, CEO Brian Chesky on Monday held a conference call with 6,000 participants, where he unveiled four new areas of relief and pledged $250 million to offset the refunds.

In addition to $250 million, Airbnb has set up a $10 million “super hosts” relief fund to help hosts in financial straits with rent or mortgage. Airbnb will also facilitate donations from guests who are interested in supporting hosts.

U.S. hosts will also be eligible for help under the COVID-19 legislation signed by President Trump.

Chesky also released a video message, in which he apologized to travel hosts for not consulting with them.

