Coronavirus: AdventHealth opens drive-thru testing site in Davenport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – AdventHealth is opening a new drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Davenport on Tuesday.

The site is located at Posner Park, 1300 Posner Boulevard, and will be open each weekday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Insurance is accepted and and there is no out of pocket cost.

Those interested in testing are encouraged to register in advance, and must provide their driver’s license and insurance card at the site. A doctor’s recommendation is not required, but if you have an order from a doctor to be tested, you should bring that as well.

For more information, visit AdventHealthCoronaVirusTesting.com.

