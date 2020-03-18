1  of  2
Coronavirus: 8th coronavirus related death announced in Florida, cases now exceed 320

TAMPA (WFLA) – The number of coronavirus cases in Florida jumped by over 100 on Wednesday, according to the health department’s online map.

The Florida Department of Health reported an 112 additional cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 328.

Eight people have died of the virus in Florida, most recently announced by Governor Ron DeSantis is a man in his 70s from Clay County who had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 46 cases in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Hillsborough County: 14
  • Pinellas County: 12
  • Manatee County: 8
  • Sarasota County: 4
  • Pasco County: 3
  • Citrus County: 3
  • Polk County: 2

The state is currently monitoring 967 people with 2,800 people under surveillance

The department said it is now able to test more people for the virus after partnering with private libraries around the state.

There are currently 7,038 cases of coronavirus in the United States. More than 100 people have died.

