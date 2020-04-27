Coronavirus: 2 million chickens will be euthanized over staffing issues

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGETOWN, Del. (CNN) – The coronavirus is having an impact on farmers and the country’s food supply in more ways than one.

Two million chickens in Delaware and Maryland are being humanely killed because chicken processing plants are short-staffed.

With not enough people to process the chicken because of COVID-19, poultry farmers are being forced to euthanize their stock.

The manpower shortage at chicken processing plants is because of community cases of COVID-19 and social distancing.

The Delmarva Poultry Industry said it investigated several options, and could not find a better solution.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture has not yet responded to a request for comment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss